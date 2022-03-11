Donaldson’s Filter Minder Connect wins technical achievement award

A committee of trucking trade press journalists selected Donaldson’s Filter Minder Connect as the greatest technical achievement of 2021.

The Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award was presented to Donaldson at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s spring meeting by industry journalist Tom Berg. Today’s Trucking editor James Menzies and Newcom Media editorial director John G. Smith were among the committee members who voted on the award.

Tom Berg presents the Jim Winsor Technical Achievement Award at TMC. (Photo: Supplied)

The annual award spotlights products or services that embody innovation, vision, technical achievement, and general applicability and benefits for commercial truck operators.

Donaldson Filter Minder Connect technology offers real-time filter and oil condition monitoring – plus predictive analytics – to optimize service intervals, maximize filter life, and reduce operating costs.

“We are proud to receive the Jim Winsor Memorial Technical Achievement Award,” said Nate Zambon, director of Filter Minder at Donaldson. “Filter Minder Connect is focused on helping fleet managers optimize filter and fluid maintenance intervals to minimize cost of ownership and get the most out of their equipment.”

Finalists included: Alcoa’s dual valve system; Doleco’s decking system; Hyundai Translead’s Linksense; and Thermo King’s e200 all-electric reefer unit.

The Technology Achievement Award was first presented in 1991 and renamed the Jim Winsor Technical Achievement award in 2016 to honor the highly respected, long-time truck journalist, James W. Winsor, who passed away in 2015. The award is now sponsored by LaunchIt Public Relations.