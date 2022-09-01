Drivewyze opens new Edmonton HQ

Drivewyze has opened a new 30,000 sq.-ft. headquarters facility in Edmonton, which it hopes to be a gathering place for techies.

“We’re on a tremendous growth curve – doubling our employee count since the start of Covid,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “And we continue to add to our team as we continue our drive in making roadways safer for the trucking industry, and the motoring public. Nearly 3 million trucks now have access to our suite of services through our ELD partners. We’ve grown our PreClear weigh station bypass service into the largest network in North America, with bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations in 45 states and provinces. And our Drivewyze Safety Notifications — and Drivewyze Safety+ service — provide drivers and fleets with proactive alerts that help drivers in their day-to-day driving.”

Drivewyze has a new HQ in Edmonton. (Photo: Drivewyze)

Drivewyze now has more than 200 employees, and a second office in Dallas, Texas. The Edmonton headquarters features a large auditorium and event space, pickleball court, outdoor patio, and activity area. The company says it plans to share its auditorium with the local tech community to provide a space for discussions and collaboration.

“As I reflect on our amazing journey, I’m struck by how far we’ve come,” said co-founder Fred Ko. “We were not an overnight success. We went from meetings in a local coffee shop to becoming the driving force in innovation and technology in the trucking industry – all by attracting world-class people and talent right here in Edmonton. Looking at our new building, it showcases our success, but more importantly it represents a home for our growth and future innovation. People love working and innovating at Drivewyze – this new space gives them even more inspiration and fun in creating the future of safety in our industry.”