Drivewyze taps Vigillo founder Steve Bryan

DALLAS, Texas – Drivewyze has named Vigillo founder Steve Bryan as its new senior advisor, safety.

Bryan will help the company expand its safety products and services, the company announced. He was previously executive vice-president and general manager of Sambasafety, which purchased Vigillo in 2017.

Steve Bryan

“Steve is an icon in the trucking industry when it comes to safety data,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze.

“He is a visionary with a proven track record in transportation safety technology and in advancing highway safety. We are thrilled that he is joining our team in an advisory capacity as we continue to expand and bring new safety products and services to market.”

Bryan added: “I’ve been watching Drivewyze and how they’ve disrupted the industry with products that truly make a difference in safety. We’re aligned in our thinking, and in our commitment to helping the industry become safer and more productive. I’m looking forward to what we can do together.”