FMCSA approves Truck-Lite pulsating brake light exemption for commercial vehicles

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted a five-year exemption allowing motor carriers to install Truck-Lite and ECCO auxiliary brake-activated pulsating lamps on the rear of commercial vehicles, a move supporters say could help reduce rear-end collisions involving trucks.

The exemption, effective May 29, 2026, through June 3, 2031, permits fleets to use the amber pulsating lamps in addition to the steady-burning brake lights normally required under federal regulations. FMCSA said the exemption is expected to provide a level of safety equal to or greater than existing requirements.

Truck-Lite’s system functions as a Class II amber strobe that pulsates for up to four seconds when the brakes are applied before transitioning to a steady red light for the duration of the braking event.

In granting the exemption, FMCSA cited comments supporting the technology, including observations that pulsating brake lights improve vehicle conspicuity, increase following drivers’ awareness, and may reduce rear-end crashes.

“Truck-Lite brake-activated pulsating lamps give us an opportunity to get the attention of distracted drivers coming up behind us who are not looking at the overall picture,” said Dean Newell, vice president of safety and driver training at Maverick USA.

Craig Watrous, vice president of technology and compliance at Truck-Lite, said the approval provides fleets with a compliant path to deploy the technology.

“Enhanced brake signal visibility improves driver reaction times and helps prevent rear-end collisions on our roadways,” Watrous said.

Advocates of the technology point to collision-reduction data from earlier exemption holders. In one previous FMCSA filing, Groendyke Transport reported a 33.7% reduction in rear-end collisions after equipping trucks with brake-activated pulsating lamps.

The exemption applies to Truck-Lite and ECCO auxiliary amber brake-activated pulsating lamps installed on the rear of commercial motor vehicles operating in the United States.