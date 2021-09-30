Former DTNA CEO joins autonomous tech company board

Roger Nielsen, former CEO of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), has joined the board of SafeAI, a technology company that retrofits construction and mining equipment for autonomous operations.

Nielsen was with DTNA for 35 years, retiring as its CEO early this year. He was instrumental in leading the company as it spearheaded autonomous driving technologies, SafeAI says.

Roger Nielsen

“Roger was at the helm of one of the world’s top automotive companies as the tides began turning toward autonomous vehicles. He quickly recognized the opportunity and dove in headfirst to unlock the benefits of autonomy for the trucking industry,” said Bibhrajit Halder, founder and CEO of SafeAI. “His experience as a trailblazer in autonomous development and deployment is an invaluable asset to our board as we reimagine heavy industry through increased adoption of self-driving heavy equipment.”

“At Daimler, I had the opportunity to lead a team rethinking a more traditional industry, logistics, through autonomous technology. As a member of SafeAI’s board, I’m fortunate to have that opportunity again,” added Nielsen. “I firmly believe autonomy is the future, and SafeAI will be the company to deliver this future to heavy industry. I’m honored to be part of this team as they chart a new path forward for industries like construction and mining, powered by autonomy.”