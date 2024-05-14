Gatik, Isuzu to co-design driverless medium-duty trucks
Gatik has announced a partnership with Isuzu to help the truck maker accelerate mass production of an SAE Level 4 autonomous truck.
The trucks will be deployed in “freight only” operations without a human driver, at scale, the companies said. They claim it’s the first time an OEM and autonomy partner have connected to establish a dedicated production facility for mass production of Level 4 autonomous trucks, going beyond research and development.
Isuzu has invested US$30 million into Gatik, which it has worked with since 2021.
“In 2021, Gatik launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial transportation service with a Fortune 500 retailer and we are thrilled to be once again achieving an industry-first milestone by working with our partner Isuzu towards mass production of SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik.
“This partnership, coupled with Isuzu’s investment in Gatik, signals the company’s confidence in our technology and our world-class team, and we’re excited to bring autonomous transportation to the market at significant scale in the coming years.”
The companies will develop a production line at a dedicated manufacturing facility and begin operations there in 2027. This contrasts with more widespread efforts to modify existing trucks at the end of a production line, Gatik claims.
Gatik currently has more than 60 autonomous trucks on the road and they’ve achieved 100% safety record, the company claims.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.