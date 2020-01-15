Geotab and Drivewyze collaboration brings bypass opportunities to carriers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Geotab Marketplace customers can now take advantage of Drivewyze’s PreClear weigh station bypass service thanks to a partnership between the two Canadian companies.

Announced today during Geotab’s Connect 2020 conference in San Diego, Calif., the integration between Drivewyze PreClear and Geotab’s telematics solution will help fleets by providing bypass opportunities at 800 weigh stations in 47 provinces and states in Canada and the U.S.

“Not needing to stop or slow down at weigh stations helps fleets save fuel and maximize on-duty drive time,” said Brian Heath, president of Drivewyze. “We are excited to join the Geotab Marketplace with a driver-centric, single sign-on integration that gives drivers full access to our service network. We are confident that this partnership will help make it easier for safety-focused commercial vehicle operators to access the largest electronic pre-screening and clearance services network in Canada and the United States without the need to install additional equipment in their trucks.”

Carrier bypass rates are dependent on their respective safety record, and those exemplifying a dedication to safe operations can see a bypass rate of 90% in certain locations.

Using the carrier J.B. Hunt as an example, Drivewyze said the carrier, which has a fleet of 10,000 trucks, receives 70,114 bypasses per month, equating to $608,589 in savings and 1,908 more hours on the road as a result.

Drivewyze customers also have access to safety notifications, a service that notifies drivers about high rollover areas, low bridges, and mountain safety alerts. The service is available as a Geotab Drive Add-in through the Geotab Marketplace and runs on Android and iOS devices.

“As a company dedicated to optimizing fleet management, Geotab is committed to offering the most advanced solutions through the Geotab Marketplace and our ecosystem of world-class partners,” said Scott Sutarik, vice-president of commercial vehicle solutions at Geotab. “By partnering with industry leaders, such as Drivewyze, we are able to better equip our customers with tools that ultimately help lead to increased productivity, safety and performance.”

Both Geotab and Drivewyze are Canadian-based companies, with head offices in Oakville, Ont., and Edmonton, Alta., respectively.

