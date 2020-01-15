Geotab and Eleos ‘UNIFY’ to offer open fleet management system

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – With a shared open platform philosophy, Geotab and Eleos have launched UNIFY, a fleet management solution for Class 8 applications.

The integrated platform provides customers with an all-in-one workflow solution that is customizable for fleets and drivers. UNIFY leverages Eleos’ custom mobile app development platform and Geotab’s GO device to help drivers and fleet managers through a single mobile app to help improve routing, visibility, and productivity.

“Eleos is pleased to announce the integration with Geotab, a company that shares our core philosophy of providing open customizable software,” said Kevin Survance, CEO at Eleos. “UNIFY allows fleet managers to leverage pre-built components to craft a custom mobile app for fleet drivers, giving them the control they want and the flexibility they need.”

Along with an open platform that can be integrated with other applications or hardware, UNIFY is data driven with Geotab ELDs and telematics devices. It supports multiple users, provides event-based active tracking of trucks, and offers a cohesive experience so drivers avoid the need to switch from one feature to another.

“Powered by Geotab and Eleos, UNIFY provides transportation and logistics companies with everything they need to quickly create a custom fleet and driver management system that meets their specific business requirements,” said Scott Sutarik, vice-president of commercial vehicle solutions at Geotab. “UNIFY is the latest example of Geotab’s mission to provide fleet owners in the heavy-duty truck market with open customizable software and industry-leading hardware that will enable them to maximize productivity, safety and profitability.”

Geotab and Eleos announced the collaboration today during the Connect 2020 conference in San Diego, Calif.

