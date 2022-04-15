INGtech ELD certified

INGtech has announced its electronic logging device (ELD) has achieved Canadian third-party certification.

“Since day one, our company has been dedicated to providing transport companies with solutions focused on optimization and operational safety,” says Jean-François Maheux, president of INGtech. “The official certification of our ELD, a product of several months of hard work from our engineers and developers, is an important milestone for us.”

The ELD was certified by CSA Group on April 14. Canada will begin enforcing its ELD mandate in January.

(Photo: INGtech)

“We are happy and proud to now be able to support our customers in their transition to automated tools that will not only provide them with an increased level of safety for their drivers, but also a golden opportunity to reduce the workload of managers and increase their productivity by simplifying the management of hours of service,” adds Éric Gosselin, product expert at INGtech and engineer in charge of the certification project.