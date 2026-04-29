International launches unified fleet management platform
International Motors has launched a new connected fleet management platform that brings vehicle diagnostics, maintenance scheduling, and dealer communications into a single system.
The platform, called My International, is available as both a desktop portal and mobile app and is designed to provide fleets with real-time vehicle health data, service visibility and remote truck management tools.
“This is a simplified way of doing business with us,” said Fabio Souza, executive vice president of service solutions at International Motors. “My International brings everything our customers rely on into one connected system, helping them prevent downtime instead of reacting to it.”
The system integrates telematics data with dealer service operations, allowing fleet managers to receive maintenance alerts, identify preferred service locations and schedule repairs directly through the platform.
International said the system is designed to reduce the “patchwork” of portals and disconnected systems fleets often use to manage vehicles and maintenance operations.
Features include:
- Remote diagnostics and vehicle health monitoring
- GPS tracking and geofencing
- Over-the-air parameter updates
- Fuel analytics for International’s S13 integrated powertrain
- Remote lock/unlock capability
- Warranty and service contract visibility
- Dealer messaging and service scheduling
The platform is also designed to integrate with third-party telematics providers, allowing fleets to consolidate information from multiple systems into a single dashboard.
“With shared data, consistent workflows, and transparent communication, visibility becomes leverage,” Souza said.
International said a five-year subscription to the platform will be included with all new International trucks and IC Bus models sold in North America.
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