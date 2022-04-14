KeepTruckin rebrands as Motive to reflect broader focus

KeepTruckin has rebranded as Motive as the tech company expands into agriculture, manufacturing, construction, field services and other sectors beyond trucking.

“Changing our name to Motive better reflects the diversity of customers we serve and problems we solve,” said CEO Shoaib Makani.

Along with the rebrand, Motive has launched the Automated Operations Platform. The platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications that automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more, the company said.

“Our technology provides businesses with real-time visibility into their operations and enables AI-based automation of key workflows,” said Jai Ranganathan, chief product officer at Motive. “By identifying the risks, problems, and opportunities companies have, and automatically taking actions on behalf of managers, Motive’s applications improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of physical operations.”