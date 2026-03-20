Kodiak doubles driverless fleet, unveils triple-trailer capability

Kodiak AI is scaling its driverless trucking ambitions, doubling its autonomous fleet while introducing a new capability it says could significantly boost freight productivity.

The company reported it now has 20 fully driverless trucks in operation, all deployed with Atlas Energy Solutions, marking a 100% increase from the previous quarter. Kodiak says this represents the largest deployment of customer-owned driverless trucks in the industry.

Kodiak AI revealed it can now handle triple trailers with its autonomous trucking technology. (Photo: Kodiak AI)

Kodiak also revealed a new capability allowing its autonomous system — the Kodiak Driver — to pull three trailers with a single tractor. The company claims this is a first for the autonomous sector and could effectively triple hauling capacity in certain applications.

The company logged more than 10,700 hours of paid driverless operations by the end of 2025, up 106% from the third quarter, as it continues building toward a planned longhaul driverless launch by the end of 2026. Its internal Autonomy Readiness Measure stood at 84% as of February.

“Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations across the board,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO. “We ended the year with the world’s largest deployment of customer-owned driverless trucks and see tremendous opportunity to scale our physical AI across applications.”

Kodiak expanded its operating footprint during the quarter, launching a Dallas-Fort Worth to El Paso route and beginning a pilot with a Fortune 500 private fleet hauling freight between Dallas and Houston.

The company also announced a collaboration with Bosch to develop a next-generation autonomous platform and secured a contract with the U.S. Marine Corps to integrate its technology into a ROGUE-Fires vehicle.

Financially, Kodiak reported Q4 revenue of $1.1 million, up 37% quarter over quarter. It posted negative free cash flow of $34 million, an improvement from guidance, and ended the year with $120.7 million in cash and equivalents following a $30 million debt refinancing.

Kodiak said it remains focused on scaling its Driver-as-a-Service model while reducing hardware costs and working toward profitability as deployments increase.