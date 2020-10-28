Locomation showcases technology to Midwest regulators

PORTLAND, Ore. – Autonomous trucking technology provider Locomation on Wednesday announced the successful completion of an on-road pilot program in the U.S. Midwest.

It is intended to showcase autonomous trucking technology to the SmartBelt Coalition (SBC), a collaboration of five transportation agencies and seven research and academic institutions, located throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

A Locomation trucks picks up food donations at the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (Photo: Locomation)

Over the course of one week, two Locomation trucks performed three separate interstate routes under close observation from representatives of all involved organizations, the company said.

“Autonomous technology will not move ahead without the full support of government regulators and we are proud to take part in demonstrating our platform and in helping to inform public policy decisions,” said Cetin Mericli, CEO and co-founder of Locomation.

“The SmartBelt Coalition is a prime example of the importance of collaboration across states, agencies and institutions to set the stage for the deployment of real-world autonomous trucking.”

Formed in 2016, the SmartBelt Coalition’s role is to foster collaboration in the research, testing, policy, standards development, deployments, outreach and funding pursuits in the area of connected and automated vehicle technology.

In the Midwest demonstration, two Locomation trucks completed several routes through each of the three states, including one that started at the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and delivered food donations to families in need in Toledo, Ohio, the company said.

Locomation’s Autonomous Relay Convoy (ARC) platform allows one driver to pilot a lead truck equipped with technology augmentation while a follower truck operates in tandem through Locomation’s fully autonomous system, it said.

“This pilot is another milestone for Locomation following several announcements this fall including the world’s first autonomous trucking technology purchase order with Wilson Logistics and a new technology collaboration with NVIDIA,” the company said.