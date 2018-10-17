Mack, Volvo expand over-the-air capabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack and Volvo have both announced expanded over-the-air (OTA) software and vehicle parameter update capabilities.

They’ve also created a simple portal to allow customers to register their trucks for OTA updates.

“Customers who utilize Mack Over The Air have noticed a significant improvement to their uptime because they can have software updates performed and vehicle parameters set while the driver is parked at lunch or at the home location,” said David Pardue, Mack vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services. “The end result is the customer saves time and money.”

“Working directly with Volvo fleets and owners of all sizes and applications to implement remote programming has proven to us that the connectivity service makes a difference to our customers and their operations,” added Ashraf Makki, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “We’ve received strong acceptance of the technology and update process from professional drivers and fleet managers alike, who have embraced remote programming as a faster, more efficient way to help ensure trucks are updated with the latest software to support peak performance and maximum uptime.”

New parameter updates allowed over-the-air include fuel performance, which can be set to performance, balanced or economy, Mack announced. OTA updates are available on GHG17 model year Mack and Volvo engines. They’re available in the U.S. and Canada wherever a cellular connection is available.