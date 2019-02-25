Omnitracs partners with Red Hat to enhance capabilities of Omnitracs One

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs is collaborating with Red Hat to further develop its Omnitracs One platform.

Kicking off its annual Outlook User Conference in Dallas today, Omnitracs said Red Hat’s domain expertise in open source and cloud-native solutions will pair with its history in commercial logistics technology.

Using Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform, Ansible Tower, and expertise from its Open Innovation Labs, Omnitracs plans to expedite the development of new Omnitracs One features.

“At Omnitracs, we’re committed to providing ground-breaking solutions to help our customers succeed and fulfill emerging demands,” said Kent Norton, CTO for Omnitracs. “When we set out to enhance Omnitracs One, we knew we needed a development partner with the expertise and innovative capabilities to up the level of reliability, scalability, performance and security of the platform, while also helping minimize development time of new and customer-desired functionalities. From the beginning, Red Hat was a great fit, and we’re thrilled to continue working with the company to provide unprecedented capabilities for our customers.”

Customers will be offered a design to better streamline and simplify processes and activities, increasing productivity and improving the user experience. The two companies plan to create and open development ecosystem with unified management and report tools.

“Embracing digital transformation, from cloud-native technologies to DevOps, is a vital step for organizations across industries, especially as market demands, competitive pressures and customer needs evolve in complexity and scale,” said John Allessio, vice-president of global services and enablement at Red Hat. “Omnitracs is helping to address these challenges by converting from being a traditional software company to a digital platform provider, built upon innovation within the Omnitracs One platform. Red Hat is pleased to bring our cloud-native solutions and open source expertise to bear as they help to advance commercial logistics through emerging technologies.”



New devices

Omnitracs also announced two new devices to the commercial transportation industry during Outlook 2019.

Active Mobile Gateway with Communications (AMG-C) is a bring-your-own-device solution that offers more computing power and durability, in addition to features of the current hardware lineup.

It will boast robust connection options and a dedicated cellular connection for vehicle tracking independent of the driver.

Features include device pairing, flexible connection options, and management simplicity.

The Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG) is an award-winning in-cab device from Omnitracs, and has now been enhanced with updates to provide more flexible options to customers.

An enhanced platform and touchscreen, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, and backwards-compatible cabling have been added to the IVG.

“Commercial transportation operations face different challenges, and our customers want flexible device options to accommodate an ever-increasing variety of needs,” said Paul Nagy, chief product officer at Omnitracs. “The new IVG in-cab device and AMG-C will offer the most advanced mobility experience on the market for companies looking to maximize driver productivity both inside and outside of the cab.”