Penske opens first electric truck-specific high-speed charging stations

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Penske Truck Leasing has opened high-speed commercial truck chargers at four of its Southern California facilities, and plans to add more.

The company has opened 14 high-speed chargers, and will add six more in the near future. The company says they’re believed to be the first DC fast charging stations in the U.S. designed specifically for heavy-duty commercial electric vehicles.

“We’re committed to being at the forefront of commercial vehicle electrification,” said Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. “We are investing to ensure our customers have access to the right vehicles, technology, charging infrastructure and information to help shape the future of mobility in our industry.”

The chargers are located at Penske facilities in San Diego, Chino, Anaheim, and La Mirada. They use 50 kW to 150 kW chargers, which allow Class 8 trucks to become fully charged in less than half a shift.

“We are proud to provide our customers with the ability to quickly and conveniently charge their electric truck fleets at these locations,” said Andrew Cullen, senior vice-president of fuels and facilities at Penske Truck Leasing. “We’ll continue to add new locations and charging infrastructure to support our customers as our electric fleet continues to grow and the demand for commercial electric vehicles gains momentum.”