TechCelerate Now updates ADAS resources, ROI calculator

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s TechCelerate Now program has updated its online resources aimed at helping fleets evaluate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The updates include revised brochures and videos, along with an enhanced return-on-investment calculator that allows fleets and owner-operators to estimate the costs and potential safety benefits of adopting various onboard safety technologies using their own operating data.

The calculator incorporates real-world cost and safety information for multiple ADAS technologies and provides customized estimates based on user inputs, according to the program.

TechCelerate Now is a partnership involving FMCSA, the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council, the American Transportation Research Institute, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation, and other industry stakeholders. The initiative aims to accelerate adoption of advanced safety technologies in commercial vehicles through education and outreach.

Resources are available at TechCelerateNow.org.