Waabi opens purpose-built autonomous trucking site in Texas

Toronto-based autonomous driving firm Waabi has opened a flagship autonomous trucking terminal in the Dallas, Texas, suburb of Lancaster.

The facility was purpose-built for autonomous trucking, and will support the company’s partnership with Uber Freight, transporting loads between Dallas and Houston.

“Texas is a critical location for us as it is the home to our first commercial operations and several important shipping corridors. By establishing our presence here, we are committed to creating more opportunities for autonomous trucking in the region,” said Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi. “We see this facility as a key player in not only Waabi’s future, but the future of autonomous trucking, as we use it to scale our operations to continue pushing the boundaries of this industry.”

The terminal sits on eight acres and includes a 24,700 sq.-ft. office and maintenance shop. It also houses a fueling station, weigh scales and pre- and post-trip inspection area.