What Would 3.5% Less Fuel Save You?

US fleets continue to face rising fuel costs, tight margins, and higher demands for safety and driver performance. That’s why fleet leaders need practical, data‑driven ways to get results fast—without adding complexity to their operations.

VA Transport banked on ISAAC Coach, with fair, real‑time driver coaching and a performance bonus program for its drivers. Providing clear goals at the outset for driver buy-in, followed by regular feedback, the fleet turned eco-driving into a proven cost saver that made everyone smile — drivers included.

Drivers participating in the ISAAC coach pilot increased their average ISAAC Score by 10.1%, reduced harsh maneuvers by 50.6%, and lowered fuel consumption by 3.5%, saving the 100-truck fleet over $17,000 US in just three months.

In this case study, you’ll discover:

How VA Transport achieved significant fuel savings in just three months

How ISAAC Coach enabled rapid driving behavior change and accountability

The bonus program that got drivers interested, both individually and as a team

The added benefits that 50% less harsh maneuvers can generate

How the right mix of coaching, data, and incentives can drive results fast

Is your fleet looking to reduce fuel costs while improving safety and driver performance?

See what fast, data‑driven results could look like in your fleet.