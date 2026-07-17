Brampton, Ont., truck driver murdered, body left in Hamilton culvert

A truck driver from Brampton, Ont., has been identified as the victim of a homicide after investigators determined he was killed elsewhere and his body was left in a Hamilton, Ont., culvert.

Hamilton Police Service identified the victim as 29-year-old Taranpreet Singh Sidhu, who immigrated to Canada from India in 2022 and had lived in Brampton and Halifax while working as a truck driver.

Emergency crews responded at about 8:15 a.m. on July 15 to a report of an unresponsive person near the north end of Fruitland Road, according to a news release. Sidhu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taranpreet Singh Sidhu (Photo: Hamilton Police Service)

Police said Sidhu was not killed where his body was found. Investigators are withholding the cause of death while the homicide investigation continues.

The Hamilton Police Service is working with the Peel Regional Police, which has provided investigative resources to assist the investigation.

Detectives have conducted an extensive video canvass, are reviewing surveillance and digital evidence, and continue interviewing witnesses to establish Sidhu’s movements before his death.

Police are not releasing information about the vehicle believed to have been used to transport him.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Sidhu or has information about his movements leading up to his death to contact Hamilton police.

They are particularly interested in surveillance, dashcam or doorbell camera footage that could assist the investigation.