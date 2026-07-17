CTA warns carriers about CRA payment orders

The Canadian Trucking Alliance is warning carriers to watch for Canada Revenue Agency notices directing them to send payments owed to other trucking companies directly to the federal tax agency.

The CTA said it has recently become aware of a series of CRA “Requirement to Pay” notices being issued to carriers.

Over the past several weeks, carriers have reported receiving correspondence stating that another business — often a carrier they have previously done business with — has an outstanding tax debt. In some cases, the alleged debts total millions of dollars.

The notices instruct recipients to remit any money currently owed, or that may become owed in the future, to the Canada Revenue Agency instead of the indebted company. They include payment instructions and CRA contact information.

According to the CRA, a Requirement to Pay order is issued when the agency has been unable to reach a satisfactory payment arrangement with a taxpayer. The orders function as a form of garnishment by redirecting payments owed to the debtor directly to the CRA.

The CTA said it is aware of several such cases and expects more members may receive similar notices as CRA enforcement efforts continue.

The alliance also urged carriers to remain alert for potential scams. Companies that receive a Requirement to Pay notice involving another business they have dealt with and are unsure of its authenticity or their obligations should contact the CRA directly to verify the notice and obtain further instructions.