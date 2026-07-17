Ontario border crossing truck inspection blitz uncovers 23 OOS defects

Inspectors identified 23 out-of-service defects and towed four unsafe commercial vehicles during a three-day enforcement initiative at the Lansdowne, Ont., port of entry.

The Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, inspected commercial motor vehicles entering Canada through the Lansdowne crossing from July 14 to 16 as part of Operation Safe Driver Week.

During the initiative, officers inspected 293 commercial motor vehicles.

Four commercial vehicles were deemed unsafe to continue operating after the inspections. Their licence plates were removed, and the trucks were towed from the inspection site.

Inspectors also issued 44 provincial offence notices for violations including major vehicle defects, false daily logs, hours-of-service violations, performance standard violations, Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act offences, careless driving and distracted driving.