18 Wheels promotes Wen, Lai

BURNABY, B.C. – Burnaby-based 18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking has announced two key appointments.

Adrian Wen has been promoted to CEO and Meng Lai to CFO.

Wen has more than 20 years of experience in the logistics industry. He has a business management degree from the Royal Rhodes University.

Lai has 22 years of international experience in operations and finance. He graduated from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, offers a one-stop solution for packaging, warehousing and trucking ​services.

It has terminals in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Ohio and in the State of Washington.