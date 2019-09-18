2 students receive Andy Transport scholarships

MONTREAL, Que. – Andy Transport has named the winners of this year’s in-house scholarships.
They are Antonela Badan and Aleksandra Mircheva, who will receive $1,500 each.
Badan is a full-time student at the Faculty of Dentistry at McGill University.
Mircheva is enrolled in the optometry program at Universite de Montreal.
“Both Antonela and Aleksandra have well-earned reputations as exceptional and determined students as well as community minded ambassadors,” the company said.
“We are proud to highlight their accomplishments and support them in their journey.”
