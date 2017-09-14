More than 20 trucking firms make 2017 Profit 500 list

TORONTO, Ont. — A total of 21 transportation and logistics firms were listed by Canadian Business and Profit’s annual Profit 500 list which ranks Canada’s fastest growing companies.

The list ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. According to Canadian Business, the transport companies on this year’s ranking grew their revenues by an average of 481% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 2,474 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies for 2017:

1. Centurion Trucking – Ranked 13/500 – Headquartered in Surrey, B.C.

2. Gigg Express – Ranked 44/500 – Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

3. Passport Trucking – Ranked 199/500 – Headquartered in Toronto, Ont.

4. TAK Logistics – Ranked 173/500 – Headquartered in Delta, B.C.

5. Highlight Group of Companies – Ranked 192/500 – Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.

6. Titanium Transportation Group – Ranked 197/500 – Headquartered in Bolton, Ont.

7. Andy Transport – Ranked 198/500 – Headquartered in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

8. HanM Transportation – Ranked 275/500 – Headquartered in Toronto, Ont.

9. Lantrax Logistics – Ranked 330/500 – Headquartered in Surrey, B.C.

10. Quarterback Transportation – Ranked 311/500 – Headquartered in Toronto, Ont.

11. Safe N Save Logistics – Ranked 333/500 – Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.

12. Benchmark Trade Solutions – Ranked 341/500 – Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

13. Mactrans Logistics – Ranked 372/500 – Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.

14. Dsquare – Ranked 379/500 – Headquartered in Cote Saint-Luc, Que.

15. Tri-Link Systems – Ranked 380/500 – Headquartered in Abbotsford, B.C.

16. Valley Carriers – Ranked 398/500 – Headquartered in Abbotsford, B.C.

17. CTX Logistics – Ranked 413/500 – Headquartered in Calgary, Alta.

18. FlagShip – Ranked 420/500 – Headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Que.

19. CS-1 Transportation – Ranked 428/500 – Headquartered in Burlington, Ont.

20. Hitek Logistic – Ranked 446/500 – Headquartered in Montreal, Que.

21. Blue Chip Logistics – Ranked 484/500 – Headquartered in Surrey, B.C.