21 kilos of meth seized from truck

WINDSOR, Ont. – Officers have seized 21 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at $2.7 million from a truck entering Canada via the Ambassador Bridge, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Wednesday.

It said the incident happened Sept. 20.

The CBSA said the meth had a street value of $2.7 million. (Photo:CBSA)

“A commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, border services officers discovered a duffel bag filled with packages of suspected methamphetamine,” the agency said.

The driver was identified as Jaspreet Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ont.

The CBSA arrested Singh, and later transferred him to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

He is charged with:

Importation of a Scheduled I substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Singh’s next scheduled court date is Oct. 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, the CBSA said.