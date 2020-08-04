$30-M truck parking facility coming to North Surrey

SURREY, B.C. – Work begins this month on a new truck parking facility in North Surrey, B.C., as part of a $30-million project funded by the federal and provincial government.

Built on provincially owned land on the north side of Hwy. 17, below and east of the Port Mann Bridge, the facility will have room for about 100 trucks and include washrooms, fencing, lighting and other security measures.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Jacob Bros. Construction has been awarded the $4.97-million contract for the first phase of work that will include constructing an intersection with traffic signals on Hwy. 17, along with excavation and preparatory work.

The parking facility and amenities will come in the second phase of the project, to be tendered in 2021.

Dave Earle, president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association, applauded the announceument.

“It’s often difficult to find suitable parking for large transport trucks. Facilities like this make the job a bit easier for our members, knowing there’s appropriate parking available when it’s time to take a break,” he said in a related press release.

The Government of Canada will contribute $13 million to the North Surrey Truck Parking Facility, with the remaining $17 million to come from the province. The federal investment is part of a broader $108.9-million Trans-Canada Hwy. 1 high-occupancy vehicle lane extension project.

“This facility will help alleviate the shortage of commercial vehicle staging and parking in the Lower Mainland,” added B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena.

“New parking will ensure truck drivers in the North Surrey area have a secure place to rest while transporting goods and materials for businesses and in support of the economy,” said MP Ken Hardie.

Work on the new intersection may lead to some construction-related delays on Hwy. 17, the province notes.