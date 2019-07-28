A show that is all about camaraderie

MILLGROVE, Ont. – A relaxed affair with a catchy name. That is what organizer Kevin Klein calls the annual Great Canadian Truck Show, which concluded in Millgrove, Ont., on Sunday.

This year’s event drew some 65 trucks, old and new, to the Flamboro Speedway grounds, about 20 kilometers from Hamilton, Ont.

“It is about family, friends, stories, memories and having fun,” Klein told Truck News.

He said the event was organized by less than 10 people, all former volunteers at the long-running Fergus Truck Show, which ceased operations in 2017.

The participation has been steadily increasing since the inaugural show in Varney, Ont., two years ago, but Klein said he doesn’t want it to grow too fast.

“We want this to be a nice, comfortable and relaxed show with a personal touch.”

Klein thinks gradual growth is sustainable while fast growth seldom works. He also said the show was not established to replace Fergus.