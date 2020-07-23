Access to Drivewyze bypass service expands in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alta. – Alberta is expanding access to the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, building on a program that has been limited to members of the Partners in Compliance (PIC) program.

Weigh station bypass opportunities are now available at all of the province’s 57 fixed and mobile inspection sites, to all carriers that have an audited Alberta Transportation Fitness Rating of satisfactory or excellent.

Drivewyze weigh station bypass services now reach beyond Partners in Compliance members. (Photo: Drivewyze)

Stops at weigh stations can delay shipments because of the congestion associated with high traffic volumes – like those seen in Leduc, Airdrie, Atmore and Whitecourt, Drivewyze says. The advantages also extend to smaller weigh stations that have limited resources and can accommodate no more than two to five trucks at a time.

“That’s why bypass is a win-win,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “It helps law enforcement concentrate on trucks that should be inspected, while allowing the safe fleets using PreClear to have an opportunity to bypass. Just one bypass per month more than pays for the service – in time and fuel savings.”

The Drivewyze PreClear service is offered through select Drivewyze Electronic Logging Device (ELD) partners and mobile apps that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

An additional U.S. subscription package will provide bypass opportunities at more than 750 locations, in 45 states.

Integrated Drivewyze Safety Notifications can offer warnings about high rollover areas, mountain corridors, and low bridges as well. Alberta accounts for 21 low-bridge alerts on its own.