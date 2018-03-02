Accuride adds BorgWarner exec to Board of Directors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride Corporation today announced that Robin Kendrick, vice-president and corporate officer of BorgWarner, has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an independent director, effective immediately.

Kendrick is currently the president and general manager of the Turbo Systems turbocharger business unit of BorgWarner, a leading supplier of highly engineered components and systems for powertrain applications worldwide. He previously served as president and general manager of BorgWarner Transmission Systems after joining the company in September 2011.

“We are pleased to welcome Robin to our board,” said Tom Murphy, co-founder and partner of Crestview Partners and chairman of Accuride’s Board of Directors. “His deep international experience with Accuride’s end markets and customers will be invaluable as we expand and diversify the company’s global footprint.”

“Robin’s proven track record as an accomplished leader of Tier 1 supplier businesses serving the global automotive and heavy-duty truck industries – combined with his extensive P&L leadership experience in Europe – make him an ideal fit for our board as we prepare to expand Accuride globally with our acquisition of Mefro Wheels,” added Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch.