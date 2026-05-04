Aeolus Tire Canada to raise prices on commercial products
Aeolus Tire Canada will increase prices on its Cargo Power brand commercial tire products by up to 5% next month.
The increase is driven by higher raw material and transportation costs, and will apply to all orders placed on or after June 1.
Aeolus added in the news release that it continues to monitor market volatility and currency fluctuations, which are impacting overall operating costs.
“With the aggressive pricing seen in the Tier 4 segment where Cargo Power participates, we had no choice but to increase prices at this time,” the release reads. “Should world events continue to deteriorate, we will be required to review our Aeolus TBR and OTR with a possible increase in late Q2 or Early Q3.”
Orders placed before May 30 will be honored at current pricing, provided they are delivered from production in August, the company added.
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