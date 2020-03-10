Aeolus Tires names John Overing GM for Canada

TORONTO, Ont. — Aeolus Tires has announced the appointment of John Overing as general manager for Canada.

Overing will work closely with Dynamic Tire, the exclusive distributor of Aeolus products, in expanding the presence of Aeolus in fleets across the country, the company said Tuesday.

He will also coordinate new product launches as well as develop programs to help demonstrate the value of Aeolus tires.

Overing has more than 20 years of experience in the commercial tire market.

“Dynamic Tire has been a key partner in the successful growth of the Aeolus brand in Canada over the past years,” Overing said.

“As the market becomes more competitive, we will need to strengthen the bond in order to develop products and services that better align to the needs of our customers.”