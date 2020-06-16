Aevitas buys Fast Lane Freight Services

WINNIPEG, Man. – Fast Lane Freight Services has been acquired by Aevitas, an environmental services company with 10 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The deal closed June 1. Fast Lane Freight Services is an open deck carrier and third-party logistics provider operating across North America. It was founded in 2002.

Darren Lane, general manager of Fast Lane Freight, said “The synergies between the two companies and the continued involvement of the current management for a pre-determined amount of time is all designed to ensure the seamless transition for all people involved.”

He noted the transaction was initiated prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was not a “Covid-driven sale.”

“This transaction is a win-win for all parties,” he added.