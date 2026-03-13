Alabama, S.D. pass laws on non-domiciled CDLs, English proficiency

The governors of Alabama and South Dakota are the latest to sign bills into law that strengthen requirements and increase penalties for truck drivers who operate with non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses or are unable to speak and understand English.

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed Senate Bill 242, which requires non-domiciled CDL holders operating in Alabama to possess valid U.S. work authorization. It also requires all CDL holders to demonstrate English language proficiency.

Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey signs Senate Bill 242. (Photo: Alabama governor’s office)

Since Jan. 1, 2025, Alabama’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit has issued 548 English proficiency violations to commercial drivers.

“If you cannot read, write, and speak English, you do not need to be driving a commercial vehicle on our roads,” said Ivey.

Mark Colson, president and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, said the law is critical to keeping Alabama’s roadways safe.

“This bill will save lives and help create a fair and level playing field in Alabama,” said Colson. “This bill is an important state component that aligns with federal law and increases penalties for lawbreakers.”

Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden (R) signed two bills that he said satisfy President Donald Trump’s call during the State of the Union for the passage of “Dalilah’s Law.”

The two bills require CDL holders to be proficient in English and tighten requirements for non-domiciled CDLs. “These bills are commonsense steps to improve public safety by guaranteeing that truckers can read our road signs and making sure that only citizens and legal immigrants hold CDLs,” said Rhoden.

Earlier this month, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) signed legislation giving all Wyoming police officers the authority to place truck drivers out of service for failing to meet English proficiency standards.