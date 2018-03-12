Alaska’s Dalton Highway quietest and most scenic in U.S.

TORONTO, Ont. – Looking for the road less traveled? If busy, congested highways are a thorn in your side, Geotab has the tool for you.

Using data from the U.S. Highway Performance Monitoring System and the Annual Average Daily Traffic score, Geotab has compiled a list of the quietest and most scenic routes south of the border.

Topping the list is Alaska’s Dalton Highway (State Route 11), which only sees an average of 196 vehicles daily. By comparison, the remaining nine studied routes averaged 2,976 vehicles per day, 15 times busier than Route 11.

“The Internet of Things is expanding rapidly, and this includes increasing connectivity in the automotive realm,” said Mike Branch, vice-president of business intelligence at Geotab. “Having a deeper understanding of the infrastructure that helps keep us moving today can only steer us toward safer and more connected communities in the future.”

The highway was also identified as the most scenic.

Geotab established the least traveled route in each state, and leveraged input from nature photographer James “Q” Martin to determine the most scenic.

“I chose Alaska’s Dalton Highway as my favorite scenic, quiet route,” said Martin. “It is a road that reaches the top of the continent, and would literally allow you to see a polar bear in the right circumstances. All of these routes offer so much.”

For a complete list of each state’s quietest and most scenic road, visit https://www.geotab.com/americas-quietest-routes.