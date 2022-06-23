Alberta extends diesel tax relief until September
Alberta will continue to offer provincial fuel tax relief for at least another three months, saving drivers 13 cents on every liter of diesel they buy.
“We’re pleased to extend this important relief measure until the end of September,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a press release.
With the corresponding reduction in GST, this amounts to total savings of about $185.50 for a tractor-trailer that fills up with 1,364 liters.
The government committed to evaluating the program quarterly and reinstating it in stages only if the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil fell below $90 per barrel, the release said. For the four-week period ending June 15, WTI averaged $115.88 per barrel.
The government will re-evaluate the program in September.
Have your say
Saving the Commercial trucker 13 cents per liter sounds great. However no one has though about the truck that leaves the province and now has no tax credits to cover road tax in other jurisdictions. This is a huge win for the carrier that operates a majority of it miles with in the province. It barely makes a dent in the operating cost for the carrier that only has 10% of its miles within the province and it will be a kick in the pants when June IFTA is sorted and road tax is paid.