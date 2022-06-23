Alberta extends diesel tax relief until September

Alberta will continue to offer provincial fuel tax relief for at least another three months, saving drivers 13 cents on every liter of diesel they buy.

“We’re pleased to extend this important relief measure until the end of September,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a press release.

With the corresponding reduction in GST, this amounts to total savings of about $185.50 for a tractor-trailer that fills up with 1,364 liters.

(Photo: istock)

The government committed to evaluating the program quarterly and reinstating it in stages only if the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil fell below $90 per barrel, the release said. For the four-week period ending June 15, WTI averaged $115.88 per barrel.

The government will re-evaluate the program in September.