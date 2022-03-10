Albright named chairwoman of 58th NTEA board

Tina Albright was installed Thursday as 58th board chairwoman of NTEA – the association for the work truck industry, during Work Truck Week 2022.

Albright, the vice-president of HR and safety at Truck Bodies & Equipment International (Lake Crystal, MN), a subsidiary of Federal Signal Corporation (Oak Brook, IL), accepted the position from immediate past board chair Jon Sievert, vice-president – business development, for Douglas Dynamics (Milwaukee, WI).

(Photo: NTEA)

“I’m eager to begin this journey as NTEA board chair and the first female to reside in the position,” Albright said. Her industry career began more than 27 years ago in office administration. She has held many positions, including inside sales and marketing, production management, supply chain, human resources and safety.

Serving on the board’s executive committee are:

First vice-chariman David Scheitlin, general manager, Auto Truck Group (Roanoke, IN)

Second vice-chairman Jason Ritchey, president/owner, Curry Supply (Martinsburg, PA)

Third vice-chairman and treasurer Ben Winter, director of business development, Transfer Flow (Chico, CA)

Secretary Steve Carey, president & CEO, NTEA (Farmington Hills, MI)

Distributor directors:

Rick Albertini, CEO, Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (Pomona, CA)

Rod Hill, president, Utility Truck Equipment (Circleville, OH)

Mike Randolph, president – work truck and EV solutions, Fontaine Modification (Charlotte, NC)

Manufacturer directors:

TJ Blandford, CEO, Tommy Gate (Woodbine, IA)

Pat Godwin Jr., corporate president (The Godwin Group), Godwin Mfg. Co. (Dunn, NC)

Joe Lewis, vice-president, ATW Truck Equipment (Kingston, OK)

Todd Mouw, president, ROUSH CleanTech (Livonia, MI)

Chris Weiss, vice-president of engineering, The Knapheide Manufacturing Company (Quincy, IL)

Associate director: