Allison to launch first 9-speed fully automatic transmission in 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. – Allison Transmission today introduced its plans to release the first 9-speed fully automatic transmission in 2020.

The roll out was announced in front of trade press who gathered at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta.

The new 9-speed transmission has a deep first gear ratio, includes an integral engine stop-start system, and is scheduled to be released by 2020 – just in time to coincide with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Phase 2 GHG and Fuel Efficiency Standards.

“This 9-speed product launch represents the first in a number of new products which will demonstrate Allison’s ongoing commitment to addressing the global challenge of improved fuel efficiency and reduced greenhouse gases,” said Randy Kirk, senior vice-president of product engineering and product teams with Allison, who added the new 9-speed will reach up to 7% greater fuel efficiency than the base 6-speed model.

“The new 9-speed will set a new benchmark for fuel savings,” he said. “Customers can also expect up to 10% greater (fuel economy) or more when compared to a competing transmission.”

The new transmission marks the first of its kind for the medium-duty market and is ideal for Classes 3-7, specifically distribution trucks, rental and lease trucks, and buses, Kirk said. With the new transmission,Allison said drivers can also look forward to better comfort due to smaller steps, a smoother start, and improved acceleration.

The new 9-speed will succeed the company’s 6-speed transmission when it is released.

“The Allison 9-speed leverages the proven durability of the Allison 2000 Series 6-speed commercial transmission, which has accumulated more than 100 billion in-service miles globally,” Kirk said. “To keep it simple for OEMs and customers, it’s been designed to utilize the same interfaces as its 6-speed predecessor.”

“We’re excited to raise the bar one more time with our new fully automatic 9-speed transmission for commercial vehicles,” Kirk concluded.