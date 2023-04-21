AMTA names Dodd as 2023 Driver of the Year

Colleagues describe Brian Dodd as knowledgeable, professional, courteous, and an industry ambassador who truly loves what he does.

The Alberta Motor Transportation Association (AMTA) named the 82-year-old its 2023 Driver of the Year at a gala on April 20 that capped its leadership conference and annual general meeting in Edmonton.

From left, Willie Hamel, AMTA’s 2023 Driver of the Year Brian Dodd, a dignitary and Doug Paisley. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Todd, who has been driving a truck for about 25 years, has worked for Bison Transport since 2009.

“What I enjoy most about driving truck is seeing a new sunrise every morning and I’m looking at a different scene. It’s like a paid vacation. Don’t tell Bison,” he said after accepting his award. “We’ll see where it goes from here.”

From left, Willie Hamel, Doug Paisley, AMTA’s Safety Person of the Year Maryna Rolland, and a dignitary. (Photo: Leo Barros)

The AMTA honored several people at the event and award recipients include:

Doug Paisley, LTT Logistics & RK Trailer Rentals – Dean Paisley Service to Industry Award

Maryna Rolland, Arrow Transportation – Safety Person of the Year

Erick Hansen, (retired) Regulators Oilfield Hauling – Historical Award

Wendy Doyle, executive director, child care policy, Government of Alberta – Friend to Industry Award

Don MacDonald, CCA Truck Driver Training – Supplier Award

Two AMTA staff members were also honored. Michelle Spacil, manager, member services received the Excellence in Member Service Award. Kelsey Hipkin, marketing and communications specialist won the Core Value of Excellence Award.