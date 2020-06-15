Amy Davis to lead Cummins’ division

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has appointed Amy Davis vice-president, and president of New Power Segment, effective July 1.

Davis will replace Thad Ewald who established and incubated the segment, the company said Monday. Ewald will continue to lead strategy and corporate development for Cummins, it said.

“New Power is important to our future as we establish ourselves as a global leader in electrified and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, and I am confident Amy is the right person to lead this business segment,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO.

“Amy is an experienced leader with deep and broad experience at Cummins who has a strong track record of delivering results for our customers and our company.”

New Power includes Cummins’ electrified power and hydrogen portfolios.

Davis joined Cummins in 1994 and has held numerous roles.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University. Davis and her husband have four children.