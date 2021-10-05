Andlauer Healthcare buys remainder of Skelton USA, adds Boyle Transportation

Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) has announced it is buying the remaining 51% of Skelton USA, as well as 100% of Boyle Transportation in the U.S.

The Boyle Transportation deal is priced at about US$80 million in a combination of cash and stock. The fleet, a recent winner of the Truckload Carriers Association’s Best Fleets to Drive For competition, provides specialized transport services in the life sciences industry, from which it derives about 75% of its revenue. The remainder comes from contracts with the government and defense sectors.

(Photo: Skelton Truck Lines)

AHG also agreed to purchase the remainder of Skelton USA for about $50 million in cash and stock. The healthcare company purchased 49% of the company, along with its entire Canadian operations, in March.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the Boyle Transportation team to Andlauer Healthcare Group,” said Michael Andlauer, CEO of AHG. “Boyle is a leader in the temperature-sensitive life sciences sector and brings complementary security and visibility capabilities to the defence sector. Our acquisition of the remainder of Skelton USA coupled with Boyle Transportation significantly advances our strategic expansion into the U.S. healthcare market. Each of Boyle and Skelton USA have a strong commitment to customer focused care and a people-first approach, which are core values of the Andlauer Healthcare Group.”

“We’re excited to join the Andlauer team,” added Andrew Boyle and Marc Boyle, co-presidents of Boyle Transportation. “As part of the highly regarded AHG platform, we will be able to offer a broader suite of services to our valuable clients. We are confident that this strategic move will help Boyle Transportation continue to be the provider of choice to clients and the employer of choice to transportation and logistics professionals in the U.S.”