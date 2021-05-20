Andreea Crisan named president and CEO of Andy Transport Group

Andy Transport Group announced Thursday that Andreea Crisan has become majority shareholder and has been named president and chief executive officer. Andreea assumes the position from current president and founder Ilie Crisan, who, after 20 years of building and leading the organization, will step down from his role of president but will remain chairman of the board.

Crisan said: “Andreea has contributed to Andy’s growth since its humble beginnings. She has grown professionally and established herself as a respected and competent leader. Most importantly, she has the passion, vision, and dedication to continue building on Andy’s corporate culture, foster diversity and inclusion, and build trusting relationships. As a founder, I am thrilled to have continued family involvement in the ownership and leadership of Andy.”

Andreea and Ilie Crisan. (Photo: Andy Transport Group)

The Montreal, Que. based group’s succession plan has been progressively planned and executed. Andreea has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility since joining Andy. Under her leadership, the organizational structure has expanded to include departments such as: IT, HR, risk management, accounting and legal.

She played a vital role in the growth of the group and the management of the overall activities, including daily operations, creating and implementing processes and information systems, as well as hiring of key employees.

Recipient of numerous awards and distinctions (including Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award), Andreea will continue to sit on the Traffic Club of Montreal’s board of directors and to play an active role in the community.

Andreea Crisan praised her father for his entrepreneurship, guidance, experience, trust, and mentorship in her preparation and transition: “My father has been a tremendous leader and inspiration for everyone at Andy. Entirely self-made, he worked hard and built Andy from nothing. I am humbled by the responsibility entrusted in me and excited to continue building on our foundations and carrying forward my father’s legacy.”