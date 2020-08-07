Andrew Card joins Hyliion board

AUSTIN, Texas – Former White House chief of staff Andrew Card is joining the board of Hyliion Inc., which offers electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles.

Card’s appointment follows Hyliion’s decision to merge with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. It is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Card served as secretary of transportation under president George H. W. Bush, and as chief of staff under president George W. Bush.

He also held the role of president and CEO at the American Automobile Manufacturers Association.

“Andy is an esteemed, seasoned executive hailing from some of the country’s most demanding and integral leadership roles,” said Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion.

“His diverse professional career, combined with his passion for driving innovative change in global logistics, make him an ideal fit for our growing leadership team.”