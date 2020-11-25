Andy Transport relocates terminal

SAINT-LAURENT, Que. – Andy Transport is relocating its head office from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to Saint-Zotique, Que., answering needs associated with a growing business.

“When we purchased and moved into the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield terminal in 2011, Highway 30 did not yet exist, and Andy had merely a fleet of 50 trucks. As the company grew rapidly and the activities diversified, the site just was not enough anymore in terms of space and facilities and we were forced to grow in other geographical areas,” says fleet president Ilie Crisan.

Andy Transport currently has 400 power units and 800 trailers serving lanes throughout North America.

“We hope that, with our move, the traffic in the area will decrease significantly and will provide a better quality of life to its residents, added executive vice-president Andreea Crisan, who is scheduled to resume her activities early next year, at the end of a maternity leave.

The new St-Zotique terminal is found next to Highway 20W, and is 8 km from the Highway 401 corridor.