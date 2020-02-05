Truck News

News

Annual private fleet survey open for input

Private Motor Truck Council of Canada logo

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has launched its fourth-annual private fleet benchmarking survey as it looks to gather deeper insights into those who use trucks to support other core business activities.

The group has partnered with the U.S.-based National Private Truck Council (NPTC) on the research for the past three years, re-introducing the Canadian-specific surveys that had been absent since 2011.

“The NPTC has been producing a private fleet benchmark survey in the U.S.A. annually since 2005, and by partnering with them again the PMTC feels it is guaranteeing another quality and highly respected report,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

This year, the focus will also include questions about youth employment.

Questions and results are reviewed by Canadian operators.

Members of PMTC receive the results for free, through a sponsorship with the Ontario Truck Driving School, and can also order customized reports to compare their results to industry benchmarks.

A broad overview of results will be provided during the council’s annual conference on June 11, while the full report will be distributed June 12.

 


John G Smith

John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
All posts by
Print this page

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*