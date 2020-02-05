Annual private fleet survey open for input

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has launched its fourth-annual private fleet benchmarking survey as it looks to gather deeper insights into those who use trucks to support other core business activities.

The group has partnered with the U.S.-based National Private Truck Council (NPTC) on the research for the past three years, re-introducing the Canadian-specific surveys that had been absent since 2011.

“The NPTC has been producing a private fleet benchmark survey in the U.S.A. annually since 2005, and by partnering with them again the PMTC feels it is guaranteeing another quality and highly respected report,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

This year, the focus will also include questions about youth employment.

Questions and results are reviewed by Canadian operators.

Members of PMTC receive the results for free, through a sponsorship with the Ontario Truck Driving School, and can also order customized reports to compare their results to industry benchmarks.

A broad overview of results will be provided during the council’s annual conference on June 11, while the full report will be distributed June 12.