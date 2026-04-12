API approves next-generation engine oil category

The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced that the new PC-12 heavy-duty engine oil category has been formally approved.

“To support the next generation of heavy-duty engine technology and emissions standards, PC-12 establishes a strong technical foundation for performance, durability and environmental protection,” said Bill O’Ryan, director-EOLCS/DEF with API. “Making the CL-4 and FB-4 service symbols available now allows oil marketers to prepare for a smooth transition as we approach the 2027 model year.”

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

The new engine oil category was the focus of a panel discussion during the recent Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting.

API said the new engine oil specifications will offer improved oxidation resistance, enhanced wear protection, expanded elastomer compatibility, improved aftertreatment system protection, and support for lower-viscosity grades to improve fuel economy.

Oil marketers can begin finalizing formulations and preparing product packaging to meet the new specifications ahead of the first licensing date of Jan. 1, 2027. API’s licensee portal will open on June 1, allowing licensees to enter new products into the system.