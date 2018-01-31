Applications for the Green Commercial Vehicle Program now open

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has announced the application form for the Green Commercial Vehicle Program (GCVP) is now online through Grants Ontario.

Applicants can apply for the program and submit an application using the Grants Ontario Portal.

The GCVP was championed by the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) as a way for the industry to receive the benefit of funds carriers pay through carbon pricing. The program provides rebates towards the purchase of alternative-fuel vehicles and fuel-saving devices, including natural gas and electric technologies.

In addition, MTO will be hosting a webinar in partnership with Grants Ontario on Friday February 9th from 2:00pm – 3:00pm, to cover how to apply through Grants Ontario, tips for multiple applications and have a question and answer session for participants.

Members are encouraged to take part in the webinar by sending an RSVP to GCVP@ontario.ca.