DIEPPE, N.B. –The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) elected a Board of Directors for 2017–2019 at its 2017 Annual General Meeting Conference in Charlottetown, PE.

Members of the Board of Directors for this term are:

Chairman: Dave Miller, Pole Star Transport Inc.

Vice-Chairman: Doug Tingley, Day & Ross Transportation Group

Treasurer: Ruby Murphy-Collins, Clarke Road Transport

Past Chairwoman: Vicki McKibbon, Armour Transportation Systems

Directors: