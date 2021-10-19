APTA board of directors, executive committee elected

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) last week elected a board of directors for 2021–2023 during its virtual annual general meeting and conference.

(Photo: APTA)

Members of the board of directors are:

Officers – chairman: Trevor Bent, Eassons Transport Limited; vice-chairwoman: Maryse Doucet, Way’s Transport; treasurer: Todd Seward, Classic Freight Systems; past chair: Doug Tingley, Day & Ross

Directors – Scott Annear, Morley Annear Ltd.; Denise Beaupré, Auction Transport Services Inc.; Richard Boone, Professional Carriers Inc.; Ruby Murphy-Collins, Armour Transportation Systems; John Cotterill, Clarke Road Transport; Melanie Desjardins, GM Rioux; Bill Doherty, Day & Ross; Gerry Dowden, East Can Transport Services Ltd.; Brian Easson, Eassons Transport Limited; Donnie Fillmore Jr., Atlantic Pacific Transport Ltd.; Andrew Fisher, Sunbury Transport; Joe Flinn, Seaboard Transport Group; Frederik Godbout , Noel Godbout Transport; Chris Haines, RST Industries; Kelly Henderson, Trucking Human Resource Sector Council – Atlantic; James Johnstone, Giant Tiger; Andy Keith, Seafood Express Transport; Ryan MacDonald, Tom MacDonald Trucking Ltd.; Larry McConnell, McConnell Transport Ltd.; McKenzie McConnell, McConnell Transport Ltd.; Guy McIsaac, Grote Industries; James McKay, CN Road Operations; Vicki McKibbon, Armour Transportation Systems; Dave Miller, Way’s Transport; Scott Newby, Midland Transport Limited; Colleen O’Toole, Lighthouse Transport; Gord Peddle, Riverbend Freight Services Limited; Shawn Reilly, RST Industries; Robert Sangster, Midland Transport Limited; Matthew Stockford, Stockford Reefer Services; Kevin Stover, Black’s Transfer Ltd.; Vaughn Sturgeon, Warren Group; Rodney Weston, Shoreland Transport Inc.