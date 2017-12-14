APTA celebrates truck enthusiast at awards dinner

MONCTON, N.B. — The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) recognized a long time truck-driver admirer at its annual awards dinner.

Stephane Landry, 36, is known to many Atlantic truck drivers, as he is frequently seen on Trans-Canada Highway exit 446 photographing passing trucks. Landry is a truck enthusiast who would often wake up early to get to exit 446 to get the perfect shot. Both Landry’s father and brother are truck drivers in the Maritimes.

According to reports, Landry was diagnosed with Hemolytic-uremic syndrome after contracting an E.coli infection when he was just a baby. Doctors were not hopeful for his recovery, but Landry survived, despite suffering brain damage.

Landry was given a standing ovation and a die-cast of his favorite truck, a Volvo, by the association. Landry was also offered thec hance by Day & Ross to be a passenger on an international haul.